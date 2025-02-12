State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 65 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 32.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Watsco by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3,571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.33.

Watsco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $471.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $488.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.37. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.33 and a 1-year high of $571.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.46%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

