State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 86.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,390 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 188,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $354,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,686.89. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,282 shares of company stock worth $2,099,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $128.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

