State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 10.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

