State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,701 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 11.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4,625.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,031 shares of company stock worth $25,022,233. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Profile



Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

