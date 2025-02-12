Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,457.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

CALF stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.