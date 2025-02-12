Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 18,719 T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDVG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1,832.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

