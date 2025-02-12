Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,045,000 after buying an additional 24,596,367 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9,727.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 847,388 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,535,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 540,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after purchasing an additional 442,762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

