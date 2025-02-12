Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 13,389 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $109,726,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,875,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,186,000 after buying an additional 666,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after buying an additional 372,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,608,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $77.35 and a one year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.