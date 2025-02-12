Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 27,638 FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.22% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QJUN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $382,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 41.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

QJUN opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

