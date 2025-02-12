Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 8,578 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after buying an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after purchasing an additional 201,769 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,428,000 after purchasing an additional 68,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 773,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after buying an additional 44,924 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.77. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $101.81.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

