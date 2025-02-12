Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $1.06 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

