Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $1.09 Million in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of eXp World at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 75,431 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $519,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 91.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117,418 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 147.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 296,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 176,509 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Stock Down 1.0 %

EXPI opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Insider Activity

eXp World Company Profile

In related news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $258,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $720,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,389,080 shares in the company, valued at $582,006,642.80. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 455,261 shares of company stock worth $5,705,498 over the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.