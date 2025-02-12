Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $696,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,239 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after buying an additional 335,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

