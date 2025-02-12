Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $878,000 in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vista Energy by 3,262.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Vista Energy Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:VIST opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $61.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

