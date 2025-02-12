Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $921,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RITM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.