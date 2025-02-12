Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

BTC stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.