Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $671,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,487 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

