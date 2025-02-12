Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

