Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,879 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

