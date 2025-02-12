Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Haleon by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after buying an additional 3,046,841 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after acquiring an additional 161,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,939 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,944,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 234,204 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haleon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.
About Haleon
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
