Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $783,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 121.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 95,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Wedbush raised their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

