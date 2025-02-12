Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 219.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

