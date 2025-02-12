Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 179,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $1,960,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

