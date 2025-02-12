Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,163 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 460,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 55,081 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

