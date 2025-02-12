Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 65 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.3 %

UHS opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.89. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

