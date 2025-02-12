Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 863,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

NYSE:UL opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

