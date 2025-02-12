Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTBA. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,655,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 1,942.1% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 279,270 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,189,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after acquiring an additional 207,038 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,348,000 after acquiring an additional 190,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 170,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,150 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

MTBA stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

