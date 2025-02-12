Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $411,304,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after buying an additional 6,366,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,019 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,273,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,814 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.