Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $411,304,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after buying an additional 6,366,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,019 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,273,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,814 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of KHC opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.
