Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,022,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 182,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 27,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STWD. UBS Group upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

