Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $169.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.73 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

