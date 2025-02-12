Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 98.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 86,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AM opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.