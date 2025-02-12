Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $441,000 Stock Position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICS. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,251 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FICS stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $172.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

