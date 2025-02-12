Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $510,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 781.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period.

NYSE:UTF opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

