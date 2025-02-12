Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $567,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 7,106.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,163,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 4,105,927 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $165.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $33.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.