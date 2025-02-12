Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS opened at $266.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.31. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $222.03 and a 1 year high of $280.63.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

