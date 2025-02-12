Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $598,000 Stock Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 64,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

GNOM stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

