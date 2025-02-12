Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $588,000 in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000.

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROSC opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multifactor Small Cap index. The fund invests in US companies with small market capitalizations screened for risk, valuation, momentum and quality factors. ROSC was launched on Mar 24, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

