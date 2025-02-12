Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $118,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.11.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

