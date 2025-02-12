Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 212 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 153.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $184.37 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.25 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average is $170.80.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

