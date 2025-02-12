Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 406 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $89.46 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

