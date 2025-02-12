Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Newmont by 14.0% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 531,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Newmont by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Newmont by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after buying an additional 865,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. CLSA initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.