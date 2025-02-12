Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,119 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

