Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 307 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average is $99.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

