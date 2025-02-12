Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.