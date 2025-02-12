Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
