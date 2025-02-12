S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,633.56 ($20.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,569.75 ($19.55). S&U shares last traded at GBX 1,608.80 ($20.03), with a volume of 2,678 shares traded.

S&U Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £195.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,037.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,487.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,633.56. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 70.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.97.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

