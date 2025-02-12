Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and traded as high as $23.10. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 461 shares.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

