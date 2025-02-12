Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 766,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,832,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $275.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $172.62 and a 52-week high of $278.55. The firm has a market cap of $774.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

