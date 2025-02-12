Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 69.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

