The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AES were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AES by 69.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE AES opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The AES Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

AES Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

