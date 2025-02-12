The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.